Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $116.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.43 and a 12 month high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

