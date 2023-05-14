Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 150,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

