Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 257,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Republic Services Price Performance

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.