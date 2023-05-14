Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $577,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

V.F. Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at V.F.

NYSE:VFC opened at $21.29 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

