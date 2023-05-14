Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,970 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.74 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($67.00) to GBX 5,380 ($67.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.56) to GBX 5,790 ($73.06) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

