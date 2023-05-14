Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. RENASANT Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $438.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

