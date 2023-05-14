Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,827,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.