Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

