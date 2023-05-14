Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,502,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 47,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 450,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,858,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.99 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

