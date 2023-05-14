Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after buying an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

