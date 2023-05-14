Veritaseum Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.86 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $44.86 million and approximately $5,412.03 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $20.87 or 0.00077550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

