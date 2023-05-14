Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,208 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $148,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RENASANT Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $347.41 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock worth $23,085,597. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.