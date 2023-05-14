Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $204,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,070 shares of company stock valued at $987,912. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

