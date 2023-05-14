Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,425,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $160,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -334.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

