Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $192,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.79.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

