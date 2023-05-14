Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $140.55 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $140,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

CI opened at $256.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.03.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

