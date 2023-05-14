Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $166.87 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Zoetis worth $166,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $183.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.82.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.