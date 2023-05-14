Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $224.66 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $224,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $156.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

