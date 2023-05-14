Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,175,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Regions Financial worth $144,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,148 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 19,079 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 19,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 184,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

