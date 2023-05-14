Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,352,665 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,342,125 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,352,665 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Performance Food Group worth $137,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.