Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.05) EPS.

VRDN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Shares of VRDN opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The company’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

