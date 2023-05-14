Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.01 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00011200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $81.76 million and $1.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.99351441 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $1,828,431.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

