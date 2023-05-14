Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 5,672 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.