Warner Financial Inc. Buys 6,544 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 243,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 117,043 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHV opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

