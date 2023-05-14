Warner Financial Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $205.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

