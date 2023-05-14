Warner Financial Inc. Invests $340,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $24.07 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

