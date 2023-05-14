Warner Financial Inc. Invests $747,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $88.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

