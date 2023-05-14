Warner Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

