Warner Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day moving average is $190.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

