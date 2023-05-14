Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,869 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group makes up 3.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $133,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

