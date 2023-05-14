Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Lowered to $315.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. Waters has a 12-month low of $262.74 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.63.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

