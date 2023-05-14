Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 344.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.