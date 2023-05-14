Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 62,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Stock Performance

WEYS opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $255.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.90. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weyco Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.