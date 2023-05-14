WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0317 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and approximately $700,519.11 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00310914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.