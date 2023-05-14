Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CANSF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Willow Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
