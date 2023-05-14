Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANSF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Willow Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Canada and The Rest of the World, and Unites States geographical segments.

