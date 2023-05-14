Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

WWW opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.26%.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

