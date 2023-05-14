Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

