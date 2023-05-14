Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Workday Stock Up 2.5 %
WDAY opened at $182.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $206.68.
About Workday
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.