Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XENE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,042,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 738,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $18,050,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.