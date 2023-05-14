Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of XNET opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.23.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.99%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
