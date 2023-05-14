Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of XNET opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xunlei by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xunlei by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

