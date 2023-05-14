Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

