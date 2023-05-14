Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRGB. Benchmark lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $290.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.72 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.56% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $4,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 673.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 130,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.