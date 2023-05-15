10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Mathai Mammen Sells 33,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 679,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

