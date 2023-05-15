121,000 Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Acquired by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 343,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 89,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCAX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

