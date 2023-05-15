1,264 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.72. 270,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

