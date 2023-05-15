1,700 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.88. The company had a trading volume of 99,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $282.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

