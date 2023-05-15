36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of 36Kr

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRKR remained flat at $1.03 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,235. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $40.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

About 36Kr

36Kr ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 36Kr had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

