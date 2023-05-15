3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,766 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 76,774 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,811 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Stock Performance

3D Systems stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. 91,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.75. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

