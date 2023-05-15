47,130 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.01. 700,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,671. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

