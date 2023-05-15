48,830 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Bought by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,186,000 after buying an additional 180,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after buying an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,625,000 after buying an additional 476,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after buying an additional 2,549,347 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.15. 198,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,504. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

